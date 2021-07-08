Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) shares traded down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.43 and last traded at $19.43. 530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Proximus alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.