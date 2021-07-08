Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 2,250 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.11% of Proofpoint worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Proofpoint in the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 3.2% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,403,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,578,000 after purchasing an additional 43,948 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 139.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 144.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Truist downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $173.44 on Thursday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $174.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

