Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 6,930 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of AGCO worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

NYSE AGCO opened at $129.36 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $52.36 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.42. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

