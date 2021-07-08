Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $99.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.18 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

