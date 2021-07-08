Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.72 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR opened at $222.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

