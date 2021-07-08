Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $87.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.