Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,323 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742,336 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 825.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Avantor by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,022 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,515,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,588,985 shares of company stock worth $111,605,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

