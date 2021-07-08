Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Elanco Animal Health worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,983,000 after acquiring an additional 442,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,381 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $266,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

ELAN opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.