Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $7.63 Million Investment in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 216,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.23% of StepStone Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 77,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $7,407,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,351,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $37.88 on Thursday. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

