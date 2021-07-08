Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 13,870 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,870 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Paylocity worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,106,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.63.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $196.91 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $124.75 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.67. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.40, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

