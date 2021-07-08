pulltherug.finance Price Tops $3.86 on Major Exchanges (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.86 or 0.00011812 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $36,424.37 and approximately $126.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00056129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.95 or 0.00893490 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

RUGZ is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

