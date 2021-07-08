PumaPay (PMA) Trading 60.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 60.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PumaPay has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $896,070.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00054333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.33 or 0.00858426 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

