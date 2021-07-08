Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $16,377.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00118909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00162588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,679.63 or 1.00251563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.00952970 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

