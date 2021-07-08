Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Achieves Market Cap of $3.58 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for about $13.58 or 0.00041168 BTC on popular exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $36,615.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00119662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00163346 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,985.36 or 0.99999428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.00942131 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

