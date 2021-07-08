Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Bought by Cota Capital Management LLC

Cota Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Q2 accounts for about 5.2% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cota Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Q2 worth $23,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Q2 by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Q2 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,163,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the period.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.46. 1,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,394. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.52 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

