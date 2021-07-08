Qbao (QBT) Achieves Market Cap of $723,523.41

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 229.2% against the US dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $723,523.41 and $581,181.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

