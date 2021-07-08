Qcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.27 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $70.27 million and $271.59 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

