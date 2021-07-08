QLC Chain (QLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.42 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $271,970.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00046208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00121098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00162846 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,730.28 or 1.00034756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.00938180 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

