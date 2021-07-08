Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 12.8% This Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $6.16 or 0.00018938 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $606.52 million and approximately $278.99 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,548,305 coins and its circulating supply is 98,514,502 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

