Quantstamp Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.58 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $24.75 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00055658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.65 or 0.00902782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

QSP is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

