Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO Sells $240,318.09 in Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 35,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $240,318.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 780,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J Michael Dodson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, J Michael Dodson sold 18,830 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $136,517.50.

On Friday, June 4th, J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $140,990.85.

QMCO traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $372.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.24.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quantum by 643.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 626,099 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Quantum by 148.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 409,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 244,387 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

