Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

QTX stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 492.40 ($6.43). The stock had a trading volume of 4,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,813. The company has a market capitalization of £238.02 million and a PE ratio of 50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 490.42. Quartix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580 ($7.58).

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

