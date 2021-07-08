Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
QTX stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 492.40 ($6.43). The stock had a trading volume of 4,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,813. The company has a market capitalization of £238.02 million and a PE ratio of 50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 490.42. Quartix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580 ($7.58).
Quartix Technologies Company Profile
