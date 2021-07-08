Qubitica (QBIT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00229630 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001435 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.82 or 0.00698883 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars.

