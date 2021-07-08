Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Given a C$1.80 Price Target at Raymond James

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) has been assigned a C$1.80 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

QST has been the subject of several other reports. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CVE:QST traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.85. 58,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,747. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.75 million and a PE ratio of -12.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.86. Questor Technology has a one year low of C$1.24 and a one year high of C$3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Questor Technology will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

