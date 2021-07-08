QuickSwap (QUICK) Trading 5.9% Higher This Week

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $76.82 million and approximately $11.90 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $480.88 or 0.01477636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00046270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00122126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00162767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,800.52 or 1.00788223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.21 or 0.00943971 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

