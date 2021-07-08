Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Given a C$2.90 Price Target at Scotiabank

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) received a C$2.90 price target from stock analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 94.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QUIS. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

QUIS stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.49. 220,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,879. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

