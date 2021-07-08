QunQun Price Reaches $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, QunQun has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $301,973.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QunQun Profile

QUN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

