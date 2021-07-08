Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George Sells 150,000 Shares

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QRTEA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.32. 2,324,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,951. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.12.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,468,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,507 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,700,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,683 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.