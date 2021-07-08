R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Buys 40,000 Shares

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 15,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $85,350.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $222,600.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $322,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 34,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 86,700 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $545,343.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,265.62.

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $38,021.76.

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,017. The stock has a market cap of $412.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth $9,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 430,617 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at $11,680,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 381,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,387 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

