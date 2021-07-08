Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,299,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.68% of Radian Group worth $30,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at $684,814.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary Dickerson acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. Insiders sold 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RDN opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

