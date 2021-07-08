Rage Fan Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $459,756.18 and $339.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00046208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00121098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00162846 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,730.28 or 1.00034756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.00938180 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,455,641 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

