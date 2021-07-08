Rainicorn Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and $50,771.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00123676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00166734 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,802.43 or 0.99610792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.22 or 0.00954198 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.