Rally Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001509 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $99.77 million and $2.61 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00045892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00163362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,352.22 or 0.99515598 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.46 or 0.00945739 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 203,380,494 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

