RAMP (RAMP) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. RAMP has a total market cap of $58.38 million and $6.65 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00056487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.70 or 0.00913156 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 96.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,943,905 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

