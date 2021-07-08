Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading 1.1% Higher

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.02. 59,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,798,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.09. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

