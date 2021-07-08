Rate3 (RTE) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $122,493.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00055424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.40 or 0.00886447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 90.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

