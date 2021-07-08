RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €569.22 ($669.67).

Several research analysts have recently commented on RAA shares. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €790.00 ($929.41) on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €743.42.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

