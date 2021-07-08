Raven Protocol Price Up 25.5% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $2,501.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00047183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00124326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00166160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,785.18 or 0.99372491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.69 or 0.00959895 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,453,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

