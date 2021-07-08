Raymond James Reiterates C$31.00 Price Target for Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) received a C$31.00 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.50.

Shares of TSE ERO traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.19. The company had a trading volume of 134,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,303. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.98 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.66.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$155.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.9600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

