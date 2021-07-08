Raze Network Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $445,773.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00118662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00162650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,845.42 or 0.99345045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.52 or 0.00936184 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,475,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

