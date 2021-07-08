RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,687 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.79% of RE/MAX worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth $2,082,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 226.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 77,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 0.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 88,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RMAX opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

