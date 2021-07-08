Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.61 Million

Analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce $35.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.80 million and the lowest is $28.59 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $19.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $139.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $115.02 million to $154.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $187.52 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $213.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,659,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 358,307 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ready Capital by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 177,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ready Capital by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 176,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.