Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $15.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Shares of RC opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 237.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

