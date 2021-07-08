RealTract (RET) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One RealTract coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RealTract has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. RealTract has a market cap of $679,126.84 and $1,629.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00056891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.64 or 0.00934745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00043932 BTC.

RealTract Coin Profile

RET is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

