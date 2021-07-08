Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Continental Resources (CLR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR):

7/7/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $36.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $36.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/25/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/18/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/8/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Continental Resources has a premier position in the Bakken area. The shale play, which is ranked among the country’s largest onshore oilfields, produces a premium quality of crude. Moreover, its operations in the SCOOP and STACK plays of Oklahoma generate huge profits for the company. Also, from 2019 levels, it expects oil equivalent production to see a CAGR 8-10% rise till 2023. This will likely help the company generate an average annual free cash flow of $3.5-$4 billion over the five years. However, escalating production expenses can affect the company’s profit levels in 2021. Moreover, its balance sheet has significant debt exposure with $4,971.1 million in long-term debt and only $96.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricting the explorer’s financial flexibility. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

6/3/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

6/3/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/26/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/17/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.38. 1,513,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 3.33.

Get Continental Resources Inc alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.61%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.