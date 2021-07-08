Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/30/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

6/24/2021 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

6/23/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/28/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.66. 1,512,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,891,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.40. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

