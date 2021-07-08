Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Capital Bancorp (CBNK)

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ: CBNK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/7/2021 – Capital Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

7/1/2021 – Capital Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

6/30/2021 – Capital Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

6/22/2021 – Capital Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $233,248.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $52,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,388 shares of company stock worth $3,976,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,777 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 304,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 107,459 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

