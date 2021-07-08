Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HSBC (HSBA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HSBC (LON: HSBA):

7/7/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/7/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/6/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/21/2021 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/18/2021 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 400 ($5.23).

6/18/2021 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/27/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on the stock.

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 412.05 ($5.38) on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market cap of £84.17 billion and a PE ratio of 19.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 439.53.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

