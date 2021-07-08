Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) versus Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Critical Review

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Red Cat alerts:

88.4% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Electronic Arts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Red Cat and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Cat N/A N/A N/A Electronic Arts 14.87% 16.74% 10.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Cat and Electronic Arts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Cat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Electronic Arts $5.63 billion 7.14 $837.00 million $4.54 30.95

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Red Cat.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Red Cat and Electronic Arts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Cat 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electronic Arts 0 11 13 0 2.54

Electronic Arts has a consensus target price of $158.68, indicating a potential upside of 12.93%. Given Electronic Arts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than Red Cat.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Red Cat on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It also designs, develops, markets, and sells drones and related components through its e-commerce platform, www.rotorriot.com. In addition, the company develops software solutions to provide secure cloud-based analytics, storage, and services; and offers Dronebox, a block chain technology that records, stores, and analyzes flight data and information from a drone. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs. Zombies brands; and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, NHL, Formula 1, and Star Wars brands. The company also provides advertising services; and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.