ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $49.78 million and approximately $61,951.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,643.47 or 1.00019756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.52 or 0.01303790 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.16 or 0.00386557 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.71 or 0.00391305 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005939 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004904 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.